FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
BRIEF-Amgen and UCB provide update on regulatory status of Evenity in U.S.
#Brexit
#Markets
#Trump
#Sport
#Iraq
#Turkey
Sections
Featured
Time running out to prevent banks' Brexit exodus, says City of London boss
The road to Brexit
Time running out to prevent banks' Brexit exodus, says City of London boss
The diamond that's too big to sell
Lifestyle
The diamond that's too big to sell
Brexit negotiations open
Brexit negotiations open
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 16, 2017 / 10:22 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Amgen and UCB provide update on regulatory status of Evenity in U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 16 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc:

* Amgen and UCB provide update on regulatory status of Evenity (Romosozumab) in the US

* Co, UCB announced u.s. FDA has issued a complete response letter for Biologics License Application (BLA) for evenity

* Original submission included data from pivotal phase 3 placebo-controlled frame study of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis

* Amgen - with availability of data from phase 3 active-comparator arch study, agency has asked efficacy data from study be integrated into application

* Amgen inc - resubmission will also include efficacy and safety data from bridge study, phase 3 trial evaluating evenity in men with osteoporosis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.