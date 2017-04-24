April 24 Amgen Inc:
* Amgen announces expanded commercial collaboration with
Novartis for erenumab in migraine
* Says co, Novartis agreed to combine capabilities to
co-commercialize erenumab in U.S.; Amgen retains exclusive
commercialization rights in Japan
* Says Novartis gains exclusive rights to commercialize
erenumab in Canada, retains existing commercialization rights in
rest of the world
* Says co will receive milestone payments from Novartis
expected to begin in 2017; Novartis will share u.s.
Commercialization costs with Amgen
* Says co will book sales of erenumab in the U.S., and will
pay a royalty to Novartis on net sales in the u.s.
* Says Novartis to book sales in rest of the world
(excluding Japan), to pay co royalties on net sales in those
countries; co to book sales in Japan
* Says Novartis will assume agreed upon remaining global
development costs up to a cap and share global development costs
thereafter
