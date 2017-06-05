BRIEF-Boeing gets more than 361 orders, commitments for 737 MAX 10
* Boeing - company launched 737 MAX 10, newest member of 737 MAX family, with more than 361 orders and commitments from 16 customers worldwide
June 5 Amgen Inc:
* Amgen submits regulatory applications for repatha® (evolocumab) cardiovascular outcomes data in US and Europe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Kalytera Therapeutics Inc - Robert Farrell, J.D., president and cfo of Kalytera, will assume role of interim chief executive officer
* Psivida submits marketing authorization application (maa) for approval of durasert™ three-year treatment for posterior segment uveitis in European Union