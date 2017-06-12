BRIEF-FDA notifies Seattle Genetics that IND for vadastuximab talirine placed on hold
June 12 Amgen Inc
* Amgen's multiple Myeloma treatment, Kyprolis® (Carfilzomib), in combination with Dexamethasone, receives NICE recommendation for use at first relapse
* NICE has published its FAD recommending Carfilzomib in combination with Dexamethasone as an option for treating adults with relapsed multiple Myeloma
* FunctionX Inc says company has determined to accept Nasdaq staff's delisting determination
* Divisar Capital Management LLC reports 8.5 percent passive stake in Stage Stores Inc as of February 7, 2017 - SEC filing