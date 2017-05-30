UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 30 AMICA SA:
* Q1 REVENUE 574.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 573.5 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET PROFIT 25.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 28.7 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT 38.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 40.2 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources