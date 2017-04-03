BRIEF-LightInTheBox Holding Co Q1 non-GAAP net loss per ADS $0.01
* Says total orders of product sales were 1.6 million for Q1 of 2017, compared with 1.7 million in same quarter of 2016
April 3 Amicus Therapeutics Inc
* Amicus Therapeutics completes enrollment in essence phase 3 epidermolysis bullosa clinical study
* Amicus Therapeutics Inc - top-line data from ongoing phase 3 clinical study (essence) of SD-101 are expected in Q3 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* PNM Resources Inc says management is expected to affirm company's 2017 consolidated ongoing earnings guidance of $1.77 to $1.87 per diluted share
* GDS Holdings Limited signs strategic MOU with Alibaba Group