BRIEF-Widepoint, units enters into a loan and security agreement With Access National Bank
* On June 15, co, units entered into a loan and security agreement with Access National Bank
May 9 Amicus Therapeutics Inc:
* Amicus Therapeutics announces first quarter 2017 financial results and corporate updates
* Q1 loss per share $0.39
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Amicus Therapeutics Inc - total product revenue in q1 2017 approximately $4.2 million, sequential increase of 50pct over total product revenue of $2.8 million in Q4 2016
* Amicus Therapeutics Inc - continues to expect full-year 2017 net operating cash spend of between $175 million to $200 million
* Amicus Therapeutics sees FY 2017 total net cash spend (including third-party milestone payments and capital expenditures) of between $200 million and $225 million
* Amicus Therapeutics Inc - cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled $279.8 million at march 31, 2017
* Amicus Therapeutics Inc - current cash position is anticipated to fund ongoing operations into second half of 2018
* Amicus Therapeutics Inc- phase 3 EB topline data on track for 3Q17; additional important phase 1/2 pompe clinical data expected in 2Q17 and 3Q17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On June 15, co, units entered into a loan and security agreement with Access National Bank
June 19 Japan's Universal Entertainment Corp said on Monday that an internal investigation uncovered $2 million in improper transfers of company funds by Chairman Kazuo Okada, a disclosure that followed its claim earlier this month of an improper $17 million loan that benefited Okada.
* Seacor announces adjustment to the conversion rate of its 2.50% convertible senior notes due 2027 and its 3.00% convertible senior notes due 2028