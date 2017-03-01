March 1 Amicus Therapeutics Inc:
* Amicus Therapeutics announces full-year 2016 financial
results and corporate updates
* Amicus Therapeutics Inc- target enrollment achieved in
phase 1/2 pompe study, additional data expected in 2q17 and 3q17
* Amicus Therapeutics Inc- phase 3 EB program remains on
track for topline data in mid-2017
* Amicus Therapeutics Inc- reiterated full-year 2017
financial guidance
* Amicus Therapeutics Inc- cash, cash equivalents, and
marketable securities totaled $330.4 million at December 31,
2016
* Amicus Therapeutics Inc - company expects full-year 2017
net operating cash spend of between $175 million to $200 million
* Amicus Therapeutics Inc - expects full-year 2017 total net
cash spend of between $200 million and $225 million
* Amicus Therapeutics Inc - current cash position is
anticipated to fund ongoing operations into second half of 2018
