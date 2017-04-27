US STOCKS-Tech sputters again, dragging Wall Street lower
* Indexes down: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.47 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)
April 27 Amkor Technology Inc-
* Amkor Technology reports financial results for the first quarter 2017
* Amkor Technology Inc qtrly gross margin 15.6%
* Q1 sales rose 5 percent to $914 million
* Amkor Technology Inc - looking ahead to q2, we expect that revenues will increase around 9% sequentially
* Amkor Technology Inc - expect to complete our acquisition of nanium in q2
* Amkor Technology Inc sees q2 net sales of $955 million to $1.035 billion, up 5% to 13% from prior quarter
* Amkor Technology Inc sees q2 gross margin of 16% to 20%
* Amkor Technology Inc - sees full year capital expenditures of around $500 million, unchanged from our previous forecast
* Amkor Technology Inc sees q2 net income of $86 million to $125 million, or $0.36 to $0.52 per share (includes gain from sale of our k1 factory)
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.02, revenue view $902.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.11, revenue view $978.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Amkor Technology Inc qtrly loss per share $0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* W. P. Carey Inc to focus exclusively on net lease investing for its balance sheet
* AMD selected by the U.S. Department of energy to help drive next-generation supercomputing hardware architecture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: