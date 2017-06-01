BRIEF-Altice USA now sees IPO of 63.94 million shares of class A common stock
* Altice USA Inc now sees IPO of 63.94 million shares of class A common stock to be priced between $27 and $31 per share - sec filing
June 1 AMMB Holdings Bhd:
* Receives approval from Bank Negara Malaysia for AMMB to commence negotiations with RHB Bank Berhad for a possible merger of their businesses
* Transaction will effectively be an all shares merger
* Both parties have entered into exclusivity agreement to negotiate and finalise terms of proposed merger
* The exclusivity agreement will expire on 30 august 2017
* RHB Bank and AMMB Shares will resume trading on Bursa Malaysia on 2 June 2017 Source text: [bit.ly/2qDPGns] Further company coverage:
* Altice USA Inc now sees IPO of 63.94 million shares of class A common stock to be priced between $27 and $31 per share - sec filing
* Amaya shareholders approve resolutions at shareholder meeting
* GE and its JV Partners receive more than $31 billion in orders/commitments at 2017 paris air show