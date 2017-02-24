Feb 24 Ammb Holdings Bhd

* Qtrly net profit 313.17 million rgt

* Qtrly revenue 1.98 billion rgt

* Year ago qtrly net profit 300.2 million rgt, revenue 2.12 billion rgt

* Common equity tier 1 capital ratio after deducting proposed dividends as at 31 December 2016 10.667 pct

* Qtrly net interest income 394.7 million rgt versus 394.8 million rgt

* For FY ending March 2017 "for the banking system, margin compression is expected to continue due to deposit competition which will impact deposit rates "

* "Retail bank's strategic priorities will focus on mass affluent, affluent and sme proposition"

* "Anticipating our loans growth to be slightly below system as we remain cautious on our growth in preferred sectors"