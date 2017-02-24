BRIEF-India's AU Small Finance Bank IPO opens June 28
* India's Au Small Finance Bank Ltd IPO opens June 28, closes June 30
Feb 24 Ammb Holdings Bhd
* Qtrly net profit 313.17 million rgt
* Qtrly revenue 1.98 billion rgt
* Year ago qtrly net profit 300.2 million rgt, revenue 2.12 billion rgt
* Common equity tier 1 capital ratio after deducting proposed dividends as at 31 December 2016 10.667 pct
* Qtrly net interest income 394.7 million rgt versus 394.8 million rgt
* For FY ending March 2017 "for the banking system, margin compression is expected to continue due to deposit competition which will impact deposit rates "
* "Retail bank's strategic priorities will focus on mass affluent, affluent and sme proposition"
* "Anticipating our loans growth to be slightly below system as we remain cautious on our growth in preferred sectors" Source text (bit.ly/2kT2Gmj) Further company coverage:
* India's Au Small Finance Bank Ltd IPO opens June 28, closes June 30
* Says public offering of 1.14 million common shares priced at $24.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Friday: