BRIEF-Invigor Group announces convertible note issue
* Invigor to drive growth through $2.5m convertible note issue
June 21 AMPAK Technology Inc :
* Says it will pay annual dividend of T$1 per share for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 16
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/3xe3pF
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Invigor to drive growth through $2.5m convertible note issue
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.8 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 29
* Intends to exercise its option to increase its ownership of Encuentra24.com from 38.7% to 42.1%