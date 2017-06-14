BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy calls for redemption of its outstanding 2.5% contingent convertible senior notes
* Chesapeake Energy Corporation announces redemption of 2.500% contingent convertible senior notes due 2037
June 14 Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp
* Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation announces suspension of quarterly dividend and new board members
* Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp - appointment of Elizabeth Fessenden and Ann Whitty expands board to 13 directors
* Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp - decision to suspend dividend to preserve liquidity for investments in and for repayment of debt
* Chesapeake Energy Corporation announces redemption of 2.75% contingent convertible senior notes due 2035
* Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund announces normal course issuer bid