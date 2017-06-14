June 14 Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp

* Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation announces suspension of quarterly dividend and new board members

* Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation announces suspension of quarterly dividend and new board members

* Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp - appointment of Elizabeth Fessenden and Ann Whitty expands board to 13 directors

* Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp - decision to suspend dividend to preserve liquidity for investments in and for repayment of debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: