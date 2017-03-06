BRIEF-Shortcut Media gets orders with total value of SEK 2 million
* GETS ORDERS WITH TOTAL VALUE OF SEK 2 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 6 Amper SA:
* Wins 2 million euro ($2.1 million) contract to install Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) system in the 5th line of Madrid Tube
Source text: bit.ly/2muYwkQ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9424 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* GETS ORDERS WITH TOTAL VALUE OF SEK 2 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 16 Focus Media Information Technology Co Ltd
June 16 Zhejiang Daily Digital Culture Group Co Ltd