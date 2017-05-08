BRIEF-Entrée Resources provides update on OYU Tolgoi JV and corporate activities
* Entrée Resources provides update on oyu tolgoi jv and corporate activities
May 8 Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Amphastar Pharmaceuticals reports financial results for the three months ended march 31, 2017
* Q1 earnings per share $0.02
* Q1 revenue $56.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $63.2 million
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.09
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Amphastar Pharmaceuticals - a decrease in production at ims facility resulted in a sales order backlog of approximately $8.0 million as of March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Entrée Resources provides update on oyu tolgoi jv and corporate activities
* CAI International, Inc. Announces proposed offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of asset-backed notes
* Esquire Financial Holdings Inc sees IPO of 2.56 million shares of common stock to be priced between $14 and $16 per share - SEC filing