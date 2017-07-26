BRIEF-Amphenol Corporation reports Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.80

July 26 (Reuters) - Amphenol Corp:

* Second quarter 2017 record results and increase in dividend reported by amphenol corporation

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.80

* Q2 sales $1.667 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.61 billion

* Sees Q3 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.77 to $0.79

* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $3.05 to $3.09

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.81

* Sees Q3 2017 sales $1.7 billion to $1.74 billion

* Sees FY 2017 sales $6.62 billion to $6.7 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Increases quarterly dividend by 19 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.76, revenue view $1.67 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Amphenol Corp - board of directors has approved an increase in company's quarterly dividend from $0.16 to $0.19 per share

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.97, revenue view $6.54 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S