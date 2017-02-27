Feb 27 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Ampio receives guidance from the FDA and proposes a path
for approval for single-injection ampion™ for the treatment of
pain due to severe osteoarthritis of the knee
* Says ampio has proposed a small pre-approval study,
randomized 6 to 1 on patients with severe oak
* Says study will be completed concurrently with preparation
for biologicals licensing application (bla) submission
* Says Ampio has requested expedited review/approval for
this serious medical condition with an unmet medical need
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: