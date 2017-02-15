Feb 15 Anglo American Platinum Limited:
* Anglo American Plat announces sale of its interests in
union mine joint venture & Masa Chrome to Siyanda Resources
* Announces sale of its interests in union mine joint
venture and Masa Chrome to Siyanda resources
* Transaction consideration comprises an initial disposal
consideration of R400 million, payable in cash
* Deferred consideration has a cap of R6 billion
* Maximum transaction consideration receivable by company is
therefore R6.4 billion
* Anglo American Platinum will retain Mortimer smelter
operation
* Siyanda will sell concentrate produced by Union Mine to
Anglo American Platinum for a period of seven years
* Charge payable by Siyanda under toll treatment arrangement
will reflect smelting and refining costs
* Transaction is expected to complete during second half of
2017
* Anglo American Platinum intends to use transaction
consideration proceeds to reduce debt
