June 16 Amplefield Limited:
* Entry into an agreement for additional subscription of new
shares in Citybuilders Pte Ltd
* Entered into share subscription agreement with Regional
Connexion Limited And Citybuilders Pte Ltd
* Co will subscribe for 76.5 million new ordinary shares in
cbs for a sum of S$15.3 million
* Proposed CBS subscription not expected to have material
impact on EPS of group for current FY ending 30 Sept 2017
* Under the agreement, co will provide additional funding of
S$15.0 million by way of a shareholder's loan to CBS
* CBS has undertaken to repay shareholder's loan of
s$19.8mln extended by rcl within 18 months from completion of
agreement
