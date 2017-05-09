UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 9 Amplify Snack Brands Inc
* Amplify Snack Brands, Inc. reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.06
* Q1 earnings per share $0.01
* Q1 sales $87.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $87.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2017 net sales of $404 million to $420 million
* For full year 2017 company reiterated its financial guidance for net sales and adjusted EBITDA
* Sees 2017 adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) of $0.42 to $0.50
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.44, revenue view $404.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Amplify Snack Brands - Continues to expect to generate about 45% of its annual 2017 net sales in first half of 2017 and 55% in second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources