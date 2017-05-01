May 1 Ampliphi Biosciences Corp

* Ampliphi Biosciences Corp - Ampliphi had cash and cash equivalents of $2.2 million as of March 31, 2017

* Ampliphi Biosciences Corp - filed its Australian tax return and now expects receipt of a $1.8 million tax incentive payment early in Q3 of 2017

* Ampliphi Biosciences Corp - has made operational changes that are expected to reduce cash expenditures in 2017

* Ampliphi - expects to provide personalized phage therapies to patients suffering from multidrug-resistant infections who have failed prior therapies

* Ampliphi Biosciences - also seeking to advance chronic rhinosinusitis, preclinical cystic fibrosis programs through partnerships, non-dilutive funding