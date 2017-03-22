BRIEF-Virbac signs a research agreement with Bio-Gene
* VIRBAC SA - VIRBAC SIGNS A RESEARCH AGREEMENT WITH BIO-GENE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 22 Amplitude Surgical SAS:
* H1 EBITDA 5.5 million euros ($5.94 million) versus 6.2 million euros year ago
* H1 net loss group share of 6.0 million euros versus loss of 1.1 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9252 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* VIRBAC SA - VIRBAC SIGNS A RESEARCH AGREEMENT WITH BIO-GENE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Medovex Corporation receives first three commercial orders for DenerveX(tm) system
KAMPALA, June 16 Uganda is planning to send about 1,000 medical workers to Libya, an official said on Friday, a plan criticised by health activists who believe it would further weaken the country's struggling health care system.