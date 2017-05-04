BRIEF-Pfizer begins Phase 1 clinical trial to evaluate investigational Group B streptococcus vaccine
May 4 Amrep Corp
* Amrep Corp - Unit Palm Coast Data entered into settlement agreement and mutual general release with the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity
* Amrep Corp - Pursuant to settlement deal, PCD agreed to pay the state of Florida $1.8 million, award agreement was terminated
* Amrep Corp - Entered into guaranty agreement with state of Florida, guaranteed payment by PCD of amounts due to state of Florida under settlement deal
June 19 U.S. drug developer Seattle Genetics Inc said on Monday it would discontinue a late-stage study of its drug to treat older patients with acute myeloid leukemia due to safety concerns.
June 19 Investors are hoping the Federal Reserve will allow big U.S. banks to put an estimated $150 billion in idle capital toward stock buybacks, dividends and profit-boosting investments in the coming weeks after conducting a regular examination of financial strength.