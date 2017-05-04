May 4 Amrep Corp

* Amrep Corp - Unit Palm Coast Data entered into settlement agreement and mutual general release with the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity

* Amrep Corp - Pursuant to settlement deal, PCD agreed to pay the state of Florida $1.8 million, award agreement was terminated

* Amrep Corp - Entered into guaranty agreement with state of Florida, guaranteed payment by PCD of amounts due to state of Florida under settlement deal