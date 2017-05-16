UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 16 AMREST HOLDINGS SE:
* ACQUIRES 100% SHARES OF PIZZA TOPCO FRANCE SAS AND CHANGES NAME OF PIZZA TOPCO INTO AMREST TOPCO FRANCE SAS
* PURCHASE PRICE AT DAY OF CLOSING OF TRANSACTION AMOUNTED TO EUR 12.3 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources