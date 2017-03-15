March 15 Amrest Holdings SE (Amrest):

* Signs binding head of terms with KFC France concerning acquisition by the company 42 equity restaurants runs by KFC France

* Purchase price for the KFC business is subject to the results of a due diligence to be carried out by Amrest

* Final agreements shall be signed no later than April 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)