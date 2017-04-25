UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 25 AmRest Holdings SE:
* Signs biding head of terms with Pizza Hut Europe Sarl US Branch, Yum Restaurants International Russia and CIS LLC
* Under this agreement the company's unit would become Pizza Hut master franchisee for Russia and acquire 18 Pizza Hut restaurants
* As a result of the transaction the company’s unit will become master-franchisee for 36 restaurants currently operated by multiple sub-franchisees in Russia
* The company's unit would have the right to grant the license to the third parties to operate Pizza Hut restaurants
* The purchase agreements shall be signed and closed no later than Sept. 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources