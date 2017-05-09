BRIEF-Widepoint, units enters into a loan and security agreement With Access National Bank
* On June 15, co, units entered into a loan and security agreement with Access National Bank
May 9 Albany Molecular Research Inc:
* Albany Molecular Research Inc - company confirms 2017 financial guidance
* Amri announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.13
* Q1 loss per share $0.25
* Q1 revenue rose 55 percent to $163.8 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.16, revenue view $720.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 19 Japan's Universal Entertainment Corp said on Monday that an internal investigation uncovered $2 million in improper transfers of company funds by Chairman Kazuo Okada, a disclosure that followed its claim earlier this month of an improper $17 million loan that benefited Okada.
* Seacor announces adjustment to the conversion rate of its 2.50% convertible senior notes due 2027 and its 3.00% convertible senior notes due 2028