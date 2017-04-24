April 24 AMS AG:
* Expects sequential revenue growth for Q2 2017 with
revenues of 174-181 million euros and adjusted operating margin
around break-even
* Q1 group revenues were 149.3 million euros ($161.93
million), above upper end of ams' previous guidance, up 12%
sequentially compared to Q4 and increasing 9% from eur 137.2
million in same quarter 2016
* On a constant currency basis, q1 revenues were up 6%
compared to q1 last year
* Excluding Heptagon business, q1 revenues were slightly up
sequentially compared to q4 2016, which was also above previous
guidance
* Adjusted EBIT (excluding acquisition-related and
share-based compensation costs) for Q1 was 4.1 million euros or
3% of revenues which was above previous guidance, decreasing
from 28.2 million euros in same period 2016
* Excluding Heptagon business, Q1 adjusted EBIT margin stood
at 14%, which was well above previous guidance
* Net result for Q1 was -16.2 million euros compared to 13.6
million euros in same period last year
* Ams is receiving positive market feedback on acquisition
of Princeton Optronics which ams announced in quarter
* Expects significant high volume ramp-ups in its consumer
business in second half of 2017
* Ams' preparation for these growth opportunities is fully
on track and related activities are progressing to plan
* Is seeing significantly increased customer forecasts and a
higher revenue pipeline for 2017 and particularly 2018 while ams
is adding new projects and additional design-wins
* Now expects group capital expenditures of around 400-450
million euros in 2017
* Ams' mid-term revenue growth target is currently under
upward revision
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9220 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)