UPDATE 2-Delivery Hero aims to raise around 1 bln euros via listing
* Shares to start trading on June 30 (Adds comments from investors, bankers, source familiar with company)
May 4 American Superconductor Corp
* AMSC announces proposed public offering of common stock
* American Superconductor Corp - intends to use net proceeds from proposed offering for growth initiatives in its grid segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares to start trading on June 30 (Adds comments from investors, bankers, source familiar with company)
June 19 Blue Apron Holdings Inc said on Monday it expected its initial public offering to be priced at $15 to $17 per share, giving the biggest U.S. meal kit delivery company a valuation as high as $3.18 billion.
FRANKFURT, June 19 Online food takeaway firm Delivery Hero announced on Monday details of its planned initial public offering (IPO), saying that it expected shares to begin trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on June 30 in a flotation that could raise 927 million euros ($1.04 billion).