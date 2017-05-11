May 11 EURONEXT:

* AMSTERDAM COMMODITIES NV ISSUES 357,734 NEW ORDINARY SHARES FOLLOWING PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND 15,000 NEW ORDINARY SHARES SHARES FOLLOWING EXERCISE OF OPTION

* AMSTERDAM COMMODITIES NV SHARES TO BE IMMEDIATELY ASSIMILATED WITH THE EXISTING ORDINARY SHARES AND LISTED ON THE EURONEXT AMSTERDAM MARKET AS OF MAY 12