April 25 Amtech Systems Inc

* Amtech announces significant accelerated follow-on order for bi-facial n-type technology turnkey line

* Amtech Systems Inc - backlog as of april 25, 2017 is approximately $125 million compared to december 31, 2016 backlog of $52 million.

* Co's solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, received a follow-on order for second phase of a multi-phase 1gw project