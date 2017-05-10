BRIEF-Intelsat announces pricing of senior notes
* Unit has priced a private offering of $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025
May 10 Amtech Systems Inc
* Amtech reports second quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q2 loss per share $0.11
* Q2 revenue $32.9 million versus $22.5 million
* March 31, 2017 backlog is $87 million, a 67 percent increase since December 31, 2016
* Revenue in second half of fiscal 2017 is expected to be much higher than in first half of this fiscal year
* Company expects revenues for quarter ending June 30, 2017 to be in range of $39 to $42 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alberta Securities Commission - following a hearing on june 16, dismissed application by pointnorth capital inc., pointnorth capital (gp) lp, others
June 19 Tesla Inc is close to an agreement to produce its electric cars in China for the first time and gain better access to the world's largest auto market, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.