May 10 Amtech Systems Inc

* Amtech reports second quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.11

* Q2 revenue $32.9 million versus $22.5 million

* March 31, 2017 backlog is $87 million, a 67 percent increase since December 31, 2016

* Revenue in second half of fiscal 2017 is expected to be much higher than in first half of this fiscal year

* Revenue in second half of fiscal 2017 is expected to be much higher than in first half of this fiscal year

* Company expects revenues for quarter ending June 30, 2017 to be in range of $39 to $42 million