March 16 Amtrust Financial Services Inc

* Amtrust financial services, inc. Provides update on 10-k filing

* Will file its form 10-k for year ended december 31, 2016 as soon as practicable

* Amtrust financial -sees co's gross written premium,net earned premium, loss, loss adjustment expense, loss ratio for fy 2014, 2015 will remain unchanged

* Amtrust financial services inc- additional time needed to complete financial statements ,assessment of internal controls for fy ended dec 31, 2016

* Amtrust financial services - company's service and fee business, which expect will remain profitable in each of fiscal years 2014, 2015 and 2016

* Amtrust financial-reviewed all critical relationships,does not expect material interruption in or change to normal business activities related to delayed filing

