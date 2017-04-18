April 18 Amyris Inc

* Amyris agrees to exclusive China manufacturing with Blue California enabling continued record product revenue growth into Asian markets

* Amyris - agreement whereby affiliates will provide access to fermentation manufacturing in China, capital to produce no compromise ingredients for co

* Amyris Inc - company expects to generate $50 million or more in revenue over next 12-18 months from its sales into China