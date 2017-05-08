May 8 Amyris Inc

* Amyris announces agreements for up to $95 million in equity financing and in-process initiative to significantly reduce debt

* Equity financing commitment includes participation by Koninklijke DSM N.V., DSM agreed to initial equity investment in Co of $25 million

* Subject to satisfaction of certain conditions, DSM may invest an additional $25 million in Amyris

* Is in process of reducing its debt by about $75 million, about $40 million of such amount is being converted pursuant to terms of equity financing