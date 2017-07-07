July 7 Amyris Inc:
* Amyris Inc - on June 30, 2017, company issued and sold an
amended and restated note in principal amount of $3.0 million to
purchaser - sec filing
* Amyris Inc - in connection with issuance and sale of $3
million note, company and purchaser entered into a letter
agreement
* Amyris Inc - pursuant to letter agreement, purchaser has
right to cause coto redeem all of outstanding principal amount
of $3 million note in cash
