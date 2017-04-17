April 17 Amyris Inc:

* Amyris Inc -on april 13, entered into securities purchase agreement between co,private investor relating to sale of up to $15 million of convertible notes

* Amyris Inc - convertible notes are convertible into shares of the company’s common stock at an initial conversion price of $1.90 per share Source text - bit.ly/2nWoSxm Further company coverage: