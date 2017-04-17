April 17 Amyris Inc

* Amyris Inc says it will likely need additional financing as early as the second quarter of 2017 to support its liquidity needs - SEC filing

* Amyris Inc - If unable to raise additional financing, its ability to continue as a going concern would be jeopardized and may be unable to meet its obligations under existing debt facilities Source text: (bit.ly/2onsgwG)