UPDATE 2-Nestle may sell U.S. confectionery business
* Business makes up 1 pct of Nestle sales (Adds analyst comment, background)
April 17 Amyris Inc
* Amyris Inc says it will likely need additional financing as early as the second quarter of 2017 to support its liquidity needs - SEC filing
* Amyris Inc - If unable to raise additional financing, its ability to continue as a going concern would be jeopardized and may be unable to meet its obligations under existing debt facilities Source text: (bit.ly/2onsgwG) Further company coverage:
OSLO, June 15 Sweden's largest national pension fund, AP7, has sold its investments in six companies that it says violate the Paris climate agreement, a decision environmentalists believe is the first of its kind.
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, June 15 Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp is preparing to file for bankruptcy as early as next week as it works toward a preliminary deal for financial backing from U.S. auto parts maker Key Safety Systems Inc, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.