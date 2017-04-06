Aimia suspends dividend payments
June 14 Data-driven marketing and loyalty analytics company Aimia Inc suspended all dividend payments on Wednesday, a month after Air Canada announced a plan to replace the company's loyalty program with its own.
April 6 Nikkei:
* Ana Holdings to lease four Boeing 737-800 jets; Planes have catalog price of $98.1 million, with annual leasing fee estimated over $4 million - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2nI783V) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 14 (IFR) - Evercore hired Tannon Krumpelman to lead its advisory business for banking and specialty finance companies in the Americas working out of New York.
* Says in fiscal 2017 Q2 renewed and extended two leases aggregating approximately 15,000 square feet