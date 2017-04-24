PRECIOUS-Gold gains as stocks fall; weak U.S data spurs safe-haven demand

* Weaker U.S. retail sales, consumer inflation hurt dollar * Report of Trump probe hits risk sentiment (Updates prices) By Nithin ThomasPrasad BENGALURU, June 15 Gold edged up on Thursday from a near three-week low hit in the previous session, supported by softer U.S. economic data and a fall in Asian shares following a report that President Donald Trump was being probed for possible obstruction of justice. Weaker U.S. retail and inflation data overshadowed a ra