June 15 Anaconda Mining Inc:

* Anaconda Mining sells a record 4,658 ounces of gold, generating over $7.72m in gold sales in the fourth quarter FY2017

* Anaconda Mining - sold record 4,658 ounces of gold in Q4 at average sales price of $1,658 per ounce, an 11% increase in gold ounces sold over Q4 2016

* Anaconda Mining Inc - company generated $7.72 million in gold sales revenue in Q4 ending may 31, 2017, an increase of 14% over Q4 2016

* Anaconda Mining - "Pine Cove mill continues to maintain strong levels of productivity due to continued maintenance and availability at 98% during Q4 of fiscal 2017"

* Anaconda Mining Inc- a new refinery is scheduled to be installed in fiscal 2018, with aim of optimizing recovery rates, reducing related costs