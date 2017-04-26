April 26 Anadarko Petroleum Corp-

* Anadarko issues statement regarding Colorado operations

* Says provided statement regarding home explosion and fire in firestone, colo., that occurred on april 17

* Anadarko Petroleum Corp - it has taken proactive measures to shut in all vertical wells across counties in northeast colorado where it operates

* Anadarko Petroleum - wells will remain shut in until company's field personnel can conduct additional inspections and testing of associated equipment

* Says anadarko currently anticipates investigation process will take two to four weeks, depending on weather

* Anadarko Petroleum Corp - shut wells currently account for total production of about 13,000 net barrels of oil equivalent per day