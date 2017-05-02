French oil services firm CGG files for bankruptcy
PARIS, June 14 French oil services firm CGG said on Wednesday it had filed for bankruptcy in France and the United States as part of financial restructuring to reduce its debt burden.
May 2 Anadarko Petroleum Corp
* Anadarko issues statement regarding Firestone accident
* Provides statement regarding Frederick-Firestone Fire Protection District's results of investigation into accident in firestone
* Says "Last week we shut in our vertical wells in oak meadows area and throughout basin"
* Will also continue to work with Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission on additional steps or actions agency deems necessary
* World Acceptance Corp says has voluntarily contacted the U.S. Sec and the U.S. DOJ to advise both agencies that internal investigation underway
* United Technologies Corp - quarterly dividend of $0.70per share represents a 6.1 percent increase over prior quarter's dividend amount