French oil services firm CGG files for bankruptcy
PARIS, June 14 French oil services firm CGG said on Wednesday it had filed for bankruptcy in France and the United States as part of financial restructuring to reduce its debt burden.
May 2 Anadarko Petroleum Corp
* Anadarko announces first-quarter 2017 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.58
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Anadarko Petroleum qtrly sales volume of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (ngls) totaled 72 million boe, or an average of 795,000 boe per day
* Anadarko Petroleum Corp - qtrly total revenues $3,767 million versus $1,674 million
* Anadarko Petroleum Corp sees Q2 total sales volumes 57-59 mmboe; sees FY total sales volumes 235-239 mmboe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 14 French oil services firm CGG said on Wednesday it had filed for bankruptcy in France and the United States as part of financial restructuring to reduce its debt burden.
* World Acceptance Corp says has voluntarily contacted the U.S. Sec and the U.S. DOJ to advise both agencies that internal investigation underway
* United Technologies Corp - quarterly dividend of $0.70per share represents a 6.1 percent increase over prior quarter's dividend amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: