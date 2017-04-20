April 20 Anadolu Efes:

* Decided to suspend its brewing operations located in Merter, Istanbul, which has 15 percent share in total capacity, as of May 22

* Says to transfer these operations to other facilities in Adana, Ankara and Izmir

* Says the total estimated employment termination benefits for all of employees in our Merter plant amounts to 14 million lira ($3.82 million)

* This decision was taken considering the environmental and logistic effects of company's factory that remains in the city center after urbanization

* Says to consider the options about the land where the Istanbul factory is located Source text for Eikon:

