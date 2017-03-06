March 6 Analog Devices Inc:
* Analog Devices announces final regulatory approval and
closing date for acquisition of linear technology corporation
* Analog Devices Inc - accepted resignation of its chief
financial officer, David Zinsner, effective March 17, 2017
* Analog Devices Inc - Eileen Wynne will assume role of
interim cfo until a permanent successor to zinsner is named
* Analog Devices Inc - company has commenced a search for a
new cfo.
* Analog Devices Inc - fiscal Q2 2017 revenue and earnings
per share expected to be between mid-point and high end of
guidance
* Analog Devices Inc - Analog Devices expects to close
acquisition on March 10, 2017
