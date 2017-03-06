March 7 Analogic Corp

* Analogic announces results for the second quarter ended january 31, 2017 and declares quarterly cash dividend

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.99 excluding items

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.59

* Q2 revenue rose 3 percent to $131.5 million

* Analogic Corp - will incur restructuring related charges of up to $5.0 million in fiscal 2017

* Analogic - may incur additional non-cash charges in second half of fy17, as we finalize restructuring plan and determine its impact on our business

* Says announced a restructuring of its ultrasound business

* Says intends to focus on its core markets of urology and surgery as well as specific areas of point of care market

* Says company intends to resize its u.s. Sales and global marketing as well as general and administration organizations

* Analogic-To consolidate activities currently conducted in vancouver, british columbia with operations in copenhagen, denmark and peabody, massachusetts

* Says restructuring activities will result in a workforce reduction of approximately 130 employees

* Says restructuring actions are expected to be substantially completed by end of fiscal 2017

* Analogic Corp - restructuring activities will generate an expected run rate savings of between $12 and $15 million in fiscal 2018

* Analogic Corp - total company revenue for fiscal 2017 is expected to be flat compared with fiscal 2016

* Analogic Corp - sees fy non-gaap earnings per share between $3.00 and $3.45

* For fiscal 2018, expect total company revenues to be down low-single digits

* Analogic-In fiscal 2019, targeting mid-single digit revenue growth with non-gaap operating margins expansion of about 1 point per year from 2017 levels