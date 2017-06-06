June 6 Analogic Corp:

* Analogic announces results for the third quarter ended april 30, 2017 and declares quarterly cash dividend

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.79 excluding items

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $4.78

* Q3 revenue fell 5 percent to $122.2 million

* Analogic Corp - total company revenue for fiscal 2017 is now expected to be down low to mid-single digits

* Analogic corp sees FY 2017 non-GAAP operating margins in range of 8.5pct - 9.5pct

* Analogic Corp - currently looking at strategic alternatives for oncura veterinary and sonic window businesses

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $2.40 to $2.70

* Analogic Corp sees FY 2017 ultrasound revenue is expected to be down high single digits

* Analogic Corp - revised guidance for fiscal 2017 due partially to lower expected revenues from ultrasound

* FY2017 revenue view $506.3 million