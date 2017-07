July 20 (Reuters) - ANAP Inc

* Says it will set up a wholly owned subsidiary, which will be engaged in AI system development and media planning, in September

* New subsidiary will be capitalized at 20 million yen

* Says it and Tokyo-based firm, which is engaged in AI system entrusted development and sale of AI package, will jointly develop EC marketing technology

