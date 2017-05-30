BRIEF-Lonestar announces 30-day rate of 2,123 BOEPD for Brazos County Well
* Wildcat B1H well has established a 30-day production rate of 2,123 barrels of oil equivalent per day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 30 Anaren Inc:
* Anaren Inc - has received an order from Raytheon integrated defense systems for $31.5 million
* Anaren Inc - order is for complex RF beamforming assemblies in support of u.s. Navy's new an/spy-6(v) air and missile defense radar Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wildcat B1H well has established a 30-day production rate of 2,123 barrels of oil equivalent per day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Taylor Morrison Home Corporation announces public offering of class a common stock
* Hancock Fabrics says on June 20, 2017, bankruptcy court entered an order confirming co’s second amended joint chapter 11 plan of liquidation - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sWNw2D) Further company coverage: